Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

OECD oil stocks reach record high in July: IEA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/15/2020 | 05:54am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The sun sets behind a pump-jack outside Saint-Fiacre

Crude oil storage in developed countries reached an all-time high in July, the International Energy Agency said on Tuesday, in a sign that demand had faltered due to the economic damage wrought by the coronavirus.

"Stocks drew in June, bringing to an end three months of significant month-on-month increases and, it was thought, opening a period of gradual de-stocking," the Paris-based agency said in its monthly report on Tuesday.

"Instead, the July build returned OECD industry stocks to record levels of 3.225 billion barrels."

The agency revised down its projection for global implied stock draws for the second half of 2020 by nearly a million barrels per day (bpd) to 3.4 million bpd, citing increasing global output and lower than expected demand.

Preliminary August data indicated that industry crude stocks fell in certain key markets, the United States, Europe and Japan and that crude in floating storage fell sharply by 59.9 million barrels to 168.4 million barrels.

However, it warned: "Early reports suggest volumes might rise in September."

(Reporting By Noah Browning; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WTI
05:54aOECD OIL STOCKS REACH RECORD HIGH IN : Iea
RE
05:40aGLOBAL MARKETS : Yuan at 16-month high on upbeat China data, dollar in decline
RE
05:30aOil edges higher but bleaker demand outlook weighs
RE
05:24aPandemic's "great reset" pushes energy firms toward renewables, hydrogen - ex..
RE
05:19aREFILE-UPDATE 1-Pandemic's "great reset" pushes energy firms toward renewable..
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:40aNigeria annual inflation rises in August as pandemic disrupts activity
RE
04:37aCurrencies at 7-mth highs on upbeat China data; lira near record lows
RE
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03:59aBP to Supply Renewable Energy to Microsoft as Part of Strategic Partnership
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group