OIL PRICES EXTEND GAINS; US, BRENT CRUDE FUTURES RISE BY MORE THAN $1 AHEAD OF SETTLEMENT
Crude Oil (WTI)
Commodity
XD0015948363
|Delayed OTC Data Services 02:37:11 2024-07-03 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|83.38 USD
|+0.90%
|+3.53%
|+17.01%
|08:37pm
|US crude exports to Europe hit two-year low in June
|RE
|08:37pm
|WTI Oil Closes Higher as U.S. Inventories Post Outsized Decline
|MT
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|742.1 PTS
|+1.11%
|+3.23%
|-
|309.2 PTS
|+0.74%
|+3.19%
|-
|277.5 PTS
|+0.69%
|+2.53%
|-
|87.16 USD
|+0.72%
|+3.64%
|-
|83.36 USD
|+0.87%
|+3.44%
|-
Headlines
Crude Oil Prices Remain Elevated Amid Tightening Market Balance, ANZ Bank Says
July 03, 2024 at 05:06 am EDT
Crude Oil Prices to be Driven by U.S., China Sentiment, OPEC Production, Commerzbank Says
Supply, Demand Factors Help Boost Crude Oil to 7-Week High, Commerzbank Says
- Stock Market
- Commodities
- Commodity
- News Crude Oil (WTI)
- Oil Prices Extend Gains; Us, Brent Crude Futures Rise By More Th…