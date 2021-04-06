OPEC+ bets crude oil demand will recover as fast as output returns: Russell

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
* GRAPHIC - OPEC+ spare production capacity https://tmsnrt.rs/30SZSYU
LAUNCESTON, Australia, April 6 (Reuters) - The move by the
OPEC+ group of oil exporters to ease their output restrictions
from May onwards is effectively a bet that the current soft
demand for crude will improve at the same pace as production
returns.
If history is a guide, it will be extremely difficult to get
that balance correct, especially in the wake of such a large
disruption to the global oil market as the coronavirus pandemic.
With the impact of the pandemic still evident, the decision
by OPEC+, the group that includes the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and their allies, to add
back an effective 2.1 million barrels per day (bpd) of output by
July seems brave.
The group decided at a meeting on April 1 to ease their
output cuts of about 7 million bpd by 350,000 bpd in May,
another 350,000 bpd in June and by 400,000 bpd in July.
In addition, OPEC+'s top exporter, Saudi Arabia, said it was
phasing out its extra voluntary cuts by July, a move that will
add 1 million bpd.
Last week's meeting came as something of a surprise to the
crude market, which had been expecting OPEC+ to roll over their
cuts for another month into May.
However, adding back 350,000 bpd for May is a relatively
small amount and given that most refiners will have already
completed their buying programmes for the month, this part of
the OPEC+ decision can be discounted.
The further 350,000 bpd for June may also have a limited
impact on the market, again, as many refiners, especially in the
top importing region of Asia, are likely to have worked out
their needs and therefore their loading programmes.
However, by the time July arrives, another 1.4 million bpd
could be added back into the market in addition to what was put
back in May and June.
The question is whether OPEC+ will be proven correct that
demand is recovering at a pace that will see the market being
able to absorb that much additional crude.
The group won't want prices to retreat too much further,
despite coming under some pressure from the administration of
U.S. President Joe Biden to lower energy costs, and increasing
unhappiness about the current price in India, Asia's
second-biggest crude importer behind China.
Global benchmark Brent crude futures retreated
somewhat on Monday, ending at $62.15 a barrel, down from $64.86
on April 1, the day of the OPEC+ meeting. They are also some
12.9% below the peak so far this year of $71.38, reached on
March 8.
DEMAND RECOVERY?
There is evidence that Asia's demand for imported crude is
returning to levels seen before the pandemic hit demand toward
the end of the first quarter of 2020.
Crude arrivals in Asia in March are expected to be around
25.2 million bpd, according to Refinitiv Oil Research, slightly
down from 25.75 million bpd in February, but up from January's
24.58 million bpd and December's 23.21 million bpd.
Arrivals in March last year were 26.6 million bpd, while
February 2020 saw 26.7 million bpd offloaded in Asia.
Overall, it seems that while Asia's demand for imported
crude is recovering, it's not quite back to where it was
pre-pandemic.
The other factor that may complicate matters is that the
recovery in demand in Asia appears uneven, with gasoline
performing better than middle distillates such as diesel and jet
fuel.
This would suggest that light vehicle transport is
returning, but industrial and aviation demand are still softer
than normal.
The profit margin on a barrel of jet fuel in Singapore
ended at $3.63 a barrel on Monday, up from the low
so far this year of $2.23 on March 31, but still well below the
levels of above $15 that were common before the pandemic.
In contrast, the profit on making a barrel of gasoline
<GL92-SIN-CRK> was $7.20 on Monday, similar to levels that
prevailed in the months prior to the coronavirus outbreak at the
start of 2020.
Refiners may be tempted to switch to lighter crudes that
yield more gasoline, rather than heavier grades that produce
more middle distillates.
This would have the added potential benefit for some
refiners, especially those in India, who are seeking to
diversify supply away from OPEC+, given that many of the
alternatives to Middle Eastern crude are lighter grades from
West Africa, the United States, South America and Europe.
