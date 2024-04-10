April 10 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum said on Wednesday production is expected to commence in the coming days in the eastern Gulf of Mexico (GOM) after some operations were shut for about five months.

In November, the company had temporarily halted certain operations in the eastern GOM at the request of the Main Pass Oil Gathering system operator following an oil spill.

The 67-mile long pipeline was closed last year after crude oil was spotted around 19 miles offshore of the Mississippi River delta, near Plaquemines Parish, southeast of New Orleans, impacting several oil and gas producers.

For the three months ended March 31, Occidental expects GOM oil and gas sales volumes to be 90,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

Gulf of Mexico production in the first quarter of 2023 was 171,000 boepd.

