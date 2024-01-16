--Oil majors Shell, Eni, Exxon Mobil and TotalEnergies have prepared a draft settlement what would stop Kazakh authorities pursuing a potential $5 billion environmental fine, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The draft includes a pledge for additional investment in social projects amounting to $110 million over the next two years, Bloomberg reports.

--The settlement would follow the companies' legal victory last year, after which the government continued to pursue the fine at the appeals court, according to Bloomberg.

--Shell, Eni, Exxon Mobil and TotalEnergies weren't immediately available to comment when contacted by Dow Jones Newswires.

