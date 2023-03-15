Oil Prices on Course for 15-Month Low as Bank Jitters Spread

By Will Horner

Oil prices tumbled for a third day Wednesday, putting crude benchmarks on course to close at their lowest level in 15 months, as concerns about the health of major banks spread to Europe and stoked fears about recessions.

Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, slipped 1.7% to $76.07 a barrel, taking it to its lowest level since December 2021. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. oil gauge, also dropped 1.8% to $70.02 a barrel, also marking a 15-month low.

Oil prices have fallen for three straight days as concerns about the health of global banks have grown following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last week. Those concerns were showing signs of spreading to Europe Wednesday as Credit Suisse slumped more than 20% amid concerns about its struggles to stem losses.

Investors are worried that rising interest rates are pushing banks close to collapse which could undercut economic growth, and with it, sap demand for crude oil.

"Oil's bearish turn gained further momentum...after Silicon Valley Bank's collapse prompted concerns about the impact of higher interest rates on the stability of the U.S. banking system," the International Energy Agency said in a report Wednesday.

The losses come despite growing optimism about China's demand for crude oil. Oil analysts and many investors had been betting that oil prices would rise this year as that additional demand and a lack of extra supplies would push the market into a supply deficit.

"China's recovery and how it's going to go and whether a recession comes about or not in the West are the major factors" driving oil prices, Akan Kadyrbekov, an analyst at Rystad Energy, said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said Tuesday that it was more optimistic about oil demand in China, but gloomier about demand in the West due to concerns about the health of U.S. and European economies.

Wednesday's losses take Brent's declines for the week so far to more than 7% while WTI is down 8% this week.

