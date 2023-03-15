Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World
  4. OTC Data Services
  5. WTI
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  08:32:32 2023-03-15 am EDT
70.37 USD   -1.88%
08:46aWorld should move on from Ukraine war, focus on poverty - India's G20 negotiator
RE
08:46aTrending: E.ON Boosts Investments on Solid 2022
DJ
08:43aIntesa's Russian subsidiary sees huge profit jump in 2022
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Oil Prices on Course for 15-Month Low as Bank Jitters Spread

03/15/2023 | 08:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Will Horner


Oil prices tumbled for a third day Wednesday, putting crude benchmarks on course to close at their lowest level in 15 months, as concerns about the health of major banks spread to Europe and stoked fears about recessions.

Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, slipped 1.7% to $76.07 a barrel, taking it to its lowest level since December 2021. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. oil gauge, also dropped 1.8% to $70.02 a barrel, also marking a 15-month low.

Oil prices have fallen for three straight days as concerns about the health of global banks have grown following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last week. Those concerns were showing signs of spreading to Europe Wednesday as Credit Suisse slumped more than 20% amid concerns about its struggles to stem losses.

Investors are worried that rising interest rates are pushing banks close to collapse which could undercut economic growth, and with it, sap demand for crude oil.

"Oil's bearish turn gained further momentum...after Silicon Valley Bank's collapse prompted concerns about the impact of higher interest rates on the stability of the U.S. banking system," the International Energy Agency said in a report Wednesday.

The losses come despite growing optimism about China's demand for crude oil. Oil analysts and many investors had been betting that oil prices would rise this year as that additional demand and a lack of extra supplies would push the market into a supply deficit.

"China's recovery and how it's going to go and whether a recession comes about or not in the West are the major factors" driving oil prices, Akan Kadyrbekov, an analyst at Rystad Energy, said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said Tuesday that it was more optimistic about oil demand in China, but gloomier about demand in the West due to concerns about the health of U.S. and European economies.

Wednesday's losses take Brent's declines for the week so far to more than 7% while WTI is down 8% this week.


Write to Will Horner at william.horner@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-23 0830ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.78% 76.22 Delayed Quote.-3.30%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -2.42% 640.2561 Real-time Quote.-4.22%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -3.28% 382.0014 Real-time Quote.-6.82%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WTI -1.72% 70.368 Delayed Quote.-4.16%
All news about WTI
08:46aWorld should move on from Ukraine war, focus on poverty - India's G20 negotiator
RE
08:46aTrending: E.ON Boosts Investments on Solid 2022
DJ
08:43aIntesa's Russian subsidiary sees huge profit jump in 2022
RE
08:39aPetrobras Loses BRL18 Billion Judgment in Tax Tribunal
DJ
08:37aInPlay Oil's Adjusted Funds Flow Rises YOY In Q4 2022
MT
08:32aUK Sping Budget Announcements Unlikely to Affect -2-
DJ
08:32aUK Sping Budget Announcements Unlikely to Affect BOE Rate Decision
DJ
08:32aOil Prices on Course for 15-Month Low as Bank Jitters Spread
DJ
08:16aCredit Suisse Adds to Banking Sector Turmoil, Pressuring US Equity Futures
MT
08:10aBank Worries Drag Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Lower Premarket Wednesday
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish