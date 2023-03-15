Oil Prices on Course for 15-Month Low as Bank Jitters Spread -- Update

By Will Horner

Oil prices tumbled for a third day Wednesday, putting crude benchmarks on course to close at their lowest level in 15 months, as concerns about the health of major banks spread to Europe and stoked fears about recessions.

Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, plunged 4.5% to $73.98 a barrel, taking it to its lowest level since December 2021. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. oil gauge, also dropped 4.8% to $67.90 a barrel, also marking a 15-month low.

Oil prices have fallen for three straight days as concerns about the health of global banks have grown following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last week. Those concerns were showing signs of spreading to Europe Wednesday as Credit Suisse slumped more than 15% amid concerns about its struggles to stem losses.

Oil's declines grew after U.S. inventory data showed a sharp build in U.S. crude inventories last week. Crude stocks rose by almost 1.6 million barrels, according to data from the Energy Department. Analysts had been forecasting a far smaller 100,000 barrel increase.

Wednesday's price falls take Brent's declines for the week so far to almost 11% while WTI is down nearly 12% this week.

Investors are worried that rising interest rates are pushing banks close to collapse, which could undercut economic growth, and with it, sap demand for crude oil. At the same time, the fears are prompting investors to shed riskier assets like stocks and bonds in favor of less risky assets.

"Some might wonder why a banking crisis is hitting oil so hard, as it is unlikely to impact crude demand and production," said Giovanni Staunovo, a commodities strategist at UBS. "But during periods of elevated volatility, investors tend to pull out of risky assets like oil and invest in safer corners of the market."

The losses come despite growing optimism about China's demand for crude oil. Oil analysts and many investors had been betting that oil prices would rise this year as that additional demand and a lack of extra supplies would push the market into a supply deficit.

"China's recovery and how it is going to go and whether a recession comes about or not in the West are the major factors" driving oil prices, Akan Kadyrbekov, an analyst at Rystad Energy, said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said Tuesday that it was more optimistic about oil demand in China, but gloomier about demand in the West due to concerns about the health of the U.S. and European economies.

