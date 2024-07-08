More than 60% of 124 oil and gas facilities in the Permian Basin visited by state and federal inspectors in April could face Clean Air Act penalties for volatile organic emissions, the Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday.

The inspections by EPA and the New Mexico Environment Department targeted eight companies operating multiple facilities in New Mexico's portion of the Permian Basin area: XTO Energy, Chevron U.S.A., Permian Resources, Earthstone Energy, Tap Rock Resources, Marathon, Franklin Mountain Energy and Kaiser Francis Oil Company, according to EPA.

Neither the EPA announcement nor inspection records indicated if penalties were levied, though New Mexico Environment Department Cabinet Secretary James Kenney said that with such a large percentage of facilities inspected not meeting environment standards, "we have no choice but to increase sanctions on polluters until we see a commitment to change behavior."

This content was created by Oil Price Information Service, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. OPIS is run independently from Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.

--Reporting by Steve Cronin, scronin@opisnet.com; Editing by Michael Kelly, mkelly@opisnet.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-08-24 1401ET