Pennpetro Energy PLC - Texas-focused oil and gas company - In the 15 months ended March 31, records a pretax loss of USD318,902. This compares to a loss of USD1.3 million in the 12 months ended December 31, 2021. Records no revenue in the 15-month period, unchanged from in 2021. Company explains it has changed its year-end so that all of its subsidiary companies report on the same date. Notes that there was no oil production from its Gonzales County site in Texas during the 15-month period but adds it aims to put its COG 1 well back into production by the end of the calendar year.

Current stock price: 1.86 pence

12-month change: down sharply from 1,150.00p

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.