Pennpetro Energy PLC - Oil and gas company focusing on production and development in Gonzales County, Texas - Places 5.8 million new and 9.2 million existing shares at 2 pence each to raise GBP300,000. This is a minor adjustment to the previously announced 6.0 million new and 9.0 million existing shares announced on June 27. Share placing is to raise funds for its deal with Millennium PetroCapital Corp to boost its stake in the Whistling Straits 5H well to 100% from 25%, as well as a 75% net revenue interest.

Current stock price: 1.85 pence, up 1.2% on Wednesday

12-month change: down 89%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

