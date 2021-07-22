Log in
Perenco to Increase Crude Oil Output in Congo Republic

07/22/2021 | 10:53am EDT
By Emmanuel Tumanjong

Special to Dow Jones Newswires

French energy company Perenco said it will increase crude oil production in the Republic of Congo.

"Perenco's vision for crude oil in the Congo is to support its production, to increase it, to bring in drilling rigs in order to better do our job as an oil producer," Perenco-Congo's director-general Benoit de la Fouchardiere said Wednesday, after talks with Congo's minister of hydrocarbons, Bruno Jean Richard Itoua.

The pledge comes a week after Mr. Itoua urged oil companies in the country to increase their crude oil output, which dipped by 10% in 2020 compared with output the year before.

Mr. Fouchardiere wouldn't say how much crude oil the company aims to add to its present production.

Operating in the Congo Republic for the past two decades, Perenco accounts for 15,000 barrels of crude oil output a day of the country's daily output of 270,000 barrels, according to Mr. Itoua.

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-22-21 1052ET

