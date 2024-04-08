By Kosaku Narioka and Fabiana Negrin Ochoa

The Philippine central bank kept its policy rate unchanged as widely expected, extending its pause as a recent pickup in inflation resurfaces concerns about price pressures in the country.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Gov. Eli Remolona said Monday that the central bank maintained its benchmark overnight reverse repurchase rate at 6.50%, deeming it appropriate to keep monetary policy settings tight. It held its benchmark lending rate at 7.00%.

All five economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had projected that the central bank would hold its policy rate steady.

The central bank raised its risk-adjusted inflation forecast for 2024 to 4.0% from 3.9%, noting potential pressures from higher food and global oil prices. But though inflation expectations are up, they remain broadly anchored, the central bank added.

Many analysts expect the BSP to continue to stand pat as it waits for inflation to settle. Data last week showed that the consumer-price index in March rose toward the upper end of the central bank's inflation target range of 2% to 4%, fueled by higher food prices.

"The central bank all but ruled out the possibility of an early rate cut," Capital Economics said in a note after Monday's meeting.

BSP sounded more hawkish than Capital Economics had expected on inflation, prompting the research firm to push back its call for the start of easing to August from June, economists Gareth Leather and Shivaan Tandon wrote.

Most economists expect rate cuts to come in the latter part of the year, when inflation is anticipated to moderate after a few months of volatility. Solid economic growth could also give the central bank more room to bide its time on rates.

The Philippines central bank gave a fairly upbeat view of the economic outlook on Monday, saying demand indicators suggest domestic growth prospects are intact, even as economic activity continues to respond to tighter financial conditions.

The Philippines government last week lowered growth estimates for this year and the next, in part due to the effect of higher rates, but said the economy will still be among the fastest-growing in the region.

"The BSP has the luxury of time to keep rates high for longer to make sure inflation expectations are well anchored and the USD-PHP is stable," HSBC economist Aris Dacanay said in a recent note.

Goldman Sachs doesn't pencil in a rate cut until the final quarter of the year, while economists at HSBC, Maybank and Moody's Analytics tip a third-quarter start.

Like other Asian central banks, the Philippines will also mind the policy gap with the U.S., looking to avoid rate differential shifts that could cause currency volatility.

ING economists think the BSP will extend its hold until the Federal Reserve finally cuts its own policy rates.

The start of a Philippines rate-cut cycle "would require a Fed in easing mode and a more favorable domestic inflation landscape," ING senior economist Nicholas Mapa said.

