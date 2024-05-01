(Alliance News) - Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC on Wednesday said that petroleum agreement amendment number four has been ratified.

Predator is an oil and gas company with operations in Morocco, Ireland and Trinidad.

It said that preparations for the Sandjet rigless testing programme can now be progressed as planned.

Shares in Predator Oil were down 0.7% to 9.18 pence each in London on Wednesday.

