Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World
  4. OTC Data Services
  5. WTI
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  08:20:30 2023-04-07 pm EDT
80.43 USD    0.00%
04/07Preview -- Barron's
DJ
04/07Exxon eyes potential purchase of shale driller Pioneer -WSJ
RE
04/07Argentina's YPF reaches $300 mln deal related to U.S. environmental case
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Preview -- Barron's

04/07/2023 | 09:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tuesday 4/11

Albertsons and CarMax report quarterly results

Moderna hosts a virtual investor conference to discuss its vaccine development.

The National Federation of Independent Business releases its Small Business Optimism Index for March. The consensus estimate is for a 89.9 reading, about one point lower than in February. The index remains well below historical averages as small-business owners struggle with labor shortages. In February, 47% of owners reported job openings that were hard to fill, a very high level.

Wednesday 4/12

ConocoPhillips holds its 2023 analyst and investor meeting.

The Federal Open Market Committee releases the minutes from its late-March monetary-policy meeting.

The Bank of Canada announces its monetary-policy decision. The central bank is expected to keep short-term interest rates unchanged at 4.5%. The BOC has raised rates by 4.25 percentage points since last March, and traders are now betting that the terminal, or peak, rate for this hiking cycle is already in.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics releases the consumer price index for March. Expectations are for the CPI to be up 5.2%, year over year, after increasing 6% in February. The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is seen edging up to 5.6%, from 5.5%. The FOMC has stressed that it is particularly important to see moderation in core services inflation, excluding housing, which rose 6.1% in February.

Thursday 4/13

Delta Air Lines and Fastenal hold conference calls to discuss their earnings.

The BLS releases the producer price index for March. Economists forecast that the PPI will increase 3.1% from its level a year earlier, while the core PPI will be up by 4.3%. This compares with gains of 4.6% and 4.4%, respectively, in February. A 3.1% rise would be the lowest since February 2021.

Friday 4/14

BlackRock, PNC Financial Services Group, and UnitedHealth Group announce quarterly results.

The Census Bureau reports retail sales data for March. The consensus call is for consumer spending to decline 0.3%, month over month, to $696 billion. Excluding autos, retail sales are expected to fall 0.2%, compared with a 0.1% decrease in February.

The University of Michigan releases its consumer sentiment index for April. Economists forecast a 64 reading, two points more than in March, but a historically low figure. In March, consumers' expectations of the year-ahead inflation was 3.6%, the lowest level since April 2021.


To subscribe to Barron's, visit http://www.barrons.com/subscribe

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-07-23 2145ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC. 0.53% 21.05 Delayed Quote.1.49%
BLACKROCK, INC. 0.05% 656.4 Delayed Quote.-7.37%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.07% 0.7399 Delayed Quote.0.69%
CARMAX, INC. 3.03% 64.33 Delayed Quote.5.65%
CITIGROUP INC. 0.20% 45.86 Delayed Quote.1.39%
CONOCOPHILLIPS -1.38% 106.26 Delayed Quote.-9.95%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. 0.69% 33.69 Delayed Quote.2.53%
FASTENAL COMPANY -0.06% 51.48 Delayed Quote.8.85%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -0.11% 127.47 Delayed Quote.-4.94%
MODERNA, INC. 2.35% 158.24 Delayed Quote.-11.90%
PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. 0.37% 121.88 Delayed Quote.-22.83%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC. 0.70% 512.81 Delayed Quote.-3.28%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.06% 1.3503 Delayed Quote.-0.64%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 2.74% 37.9 Delayed Quote.-8.21%
WTI 0.00% 80.431 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about WTI
04/07Preview -- Barron's
DJ
04/07Exxon eyes potential purchase of shale driller Pioneer -WSJ
RE
04/07Argentina's YPF reaches $300 mln deal related to U.S. environmental case
RE
04/07China signals wait-and-see stance on big jet orders
RE
04/07Russia warns West: we may work around the Black Sea grain deal
RE
04/07Russia swings to $29 billion first-quarter budget deficit
RE
04/07Fed Cut It Close With Its Latest Rate Decision; March Data on U.S. Labor Market in Focu..
DJ
04/07Saudi provides $240 million for Pakistan hydro-power dam
RE
04/07Adani Wilmar Posts Nearly 14% Rise in Fiscal 2023
MT
04/07Russia threatens West as Turkey seeks grain deal extension
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer