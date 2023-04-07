Preview -- Barron's

Tuesday 4/11

Albertsons and CarMax report quarterly results

Moderna hosts a virtual investor conference to discuss its vaccine development.

The National Federation of Independent Business releases its Small Business Optimism Index for March. The consensus estimate is for a 89.9 reading, about one point lower than in February. The index remains well below historical averages as small-business owners struggle with labor shortages. In February, 47% of owners reported job openings that were hard to fill, a very high level.

Wednesday 4/12

ConocoPhillips holds its 2023 analyst and investor meeting.

The Federal Open Market Committee releases the minutes from its late-March monetary-policy meeting.

The Bank of Canada announces its monetary-policy decision. The central bank is expected to keep short-term interest rates unchanged at 4.5%. The BOC has raised rates by 4.25 percentage points since last March, and traders are now betting that the terminal, or peak, rate for this hiking cycle is already in.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics releases the consumer price index for March. Expectations are for the CPI to be up 5.2%, year over year, after increasing 6% in February. The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is seen edging up to 5.6%, from 5.5%. The FOMC has stressed that it is particularly important to see moderation in core services inflation, excluding housing, which rose 6.1% in February.

Thursday 4/13

Delta Air Lines and Fastenal hold conference calls to discuss their earnings.

The BLS releases the producer price index for March. Economists forecast that the PPI will increase 3.1% from its level a year earlier, while the core PPI will be up by 4.3%. This compares with gains of 4.6% and 4.4%, respectively, in February. A 3.1% rise would be the lowest since February 2021.

Friday 4/14

BlackRock, PNC Financial Services Group, and UnitedHealth Group announce quarterly results.

The Census Bureau reports retail sales data for March. The consensus call is for consumer spending to decline 0.3%, month over month, to $696 billion. Excluding autos, retail sales are expected to fall 0.2%, compared with a 0.1% decrease in February.

The University of Michigan releases its consumer sentiment index for April. Economists forecast a 64 reading, two points more than in March, but a historically low figure. In March, consumers' expectations of the year-ahead inflation was 3.6%, the lowest level since April 2021.

