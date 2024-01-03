Local protesters have halted production at the Libya's Sharara oilfield, according to Reuters and other media reports on Wednesday.

The Sharara oilfield is one of the largest in Libya and can produce up to 300,000 bbl/day.

It is operated by a joint venture between Libya's National Oil Company and Spain's Repsol, France's TotalEnergies, Austria's OMV and Norway's Equinor.

No further information was available from the NOC either on its website or social media platform.

