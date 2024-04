MOSCOW, April 5 (Reuters) - Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of Russian energy giant Gazprom, has overhauled its management structure in order to improve the governance, the Vedomosti daily reported on Friday, citing sources.

It also said that Vadim Yakovlev, who was in charge of the production and exploration unit, had left the company.

Gazprom Neft did not immediately reply to a request for comment. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Mark Potter)