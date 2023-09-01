San Leon Energy PLC - oil and gas production, development and exploration company focused on Nigeria - Announces further extension to the longstop dates for the proposed transactions with Midwestern Oil & Gas Co Ltd and the company's further conditional investments in Energy Link Infrastructure (Malta) Ltd. All longstop dates have now been extended to September 30. In discussions with Midwestern on whether a potential revision to the transaction can be agreed to allow completion to occur whilst the new eroton debt facilities and the Sahara OML 18 acquisition continue to be delayed for reasons outside of the company's control. There can be no guarantee that any such revised terms will be agreed. Further, remains in talks with a third party in relation to securing an alternative loan facility of USD50.0 million. In addition, remains in talks with ELI regarding making further potential investments of up to USD37.0 million, in ELI, which would be conditional, on completing the alternative loan facility of USD50.0 million.

Current stock price: 16.14 pence

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.