San Leon Energy PLC - oil and gas production, development and exploration company focused on Nigeria - Continues discussions with a third party in relation to securing an alternative loan facility of USD50.0 million, which once concluded is anticipated to be used towards, amongst other purposes: the repayment of the USD5 million loan taken out in August. Proceeds of the new loan would also be used to make further investments in ELI and satisfy outstanding obligations to its creditors. Given talks continue, the original loan has been extended to September 30.

Current stock price: 16.14 pence

12-month change: down sharply from 3,905.00p

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

