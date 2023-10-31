Serica Energy PLC - UK North Sea-focused oil and gas company - Subsidiary Tailwind Energy Chinook Ltd receives 100% interest in UK block 29/2a, which contains the decommissioned Kyle oil field. "Serica will have no obligations in respect of the prior decommissioning as a result of the licence award. During an initial two-year licence period, Serica will carry out studies to determine the feasibility of re-developing the Kyle field by means of a subsea tie-back to the Triton floating production storage & offloading vessel via the Bittern field facilities," Serica says. It has a 46% interest in the Triton FPSO vessel and a 64% interest in the Bittern field. Triton is located about 120 miles east of Aberdeen in Scotland and produces oil and gas from the Bitternfield and other fields.

Current stock price: 235.60 pence, up 1.6% on Tuesday

12-month change: down 21%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

