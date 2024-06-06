
By Jeslyn Lerh
       SINGAPORE, June 6 (Reuters) - Onshore fuel oil
stockpiles at key storage hub Singapore inched up for a second
straight week, though levels remained below typical weekly
averages, data showed on Thursday. 
    The inventories  rose 7.7% to 18.86 million
barrels (2.97 million metric tons) in the week ended June 5,
extending to a three-week high, Enterprise Singapore data
showed.
    Onshore stockpiles have rebounded after hitting their lowest
in five and a half years recently, though levels remain capped
versus a typical weekly average of over 20 million barrels. 
    Weekly imports into onshore storage fell 34% from last week
to 438,000 metric tons, with most of the inflows originating
from Brazil and Russia in the week ended June 5. 
    Meanwhile, top destinations for fuel oil outflows from
Singapore onshore tanks were Bangladesh and South Korea,
excluding movements between Singapore and storage hub Malaysia. 
    Low inventories have supported fuel oil price benchmarks for
high-sulphur fuel oil, though the rally showed signs of stalling
this week, with refining margins for 380-cst HSFO
 coming off from over nine-month highs. 
    Total fuel oil supplies to the wider Asia region slipped for
a second consecutive month in May, ship-tracking data from LSEG
showed. 
    
 Week to Jun 5, Fuel oil (in     Total        Total       Net Imports
 metric tons)                    Imports      Exports     
 BANGLADESH                                0      59,066      -59,066
 BRAZIL                               82,532           0       82,532
 GREECE                               25,345           0       25,345
 INDIA                                36,405           0       36,405
 INDONESIA                            12,672           0       12,672
 KOREA, REP OF                             0      25,599      -25,599
 MALAYSIA                             91,478     191,712     -100,233
 MARSHALL ISLANDS                          0       6,982       -6,982
 NETHERLANDS                           6,277           0        6,277
 PAKISTAN                             50,299           0       50,299
 RUSSIA                               69,876           0       69,876
 TAIWAN                                    0           0            0
 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES                 57,912           0       57,912
 VIETNAM                               5,059         200        4,859
 TOTAL                               437,856     283,558      154,298
 (Data from Enterprise Singapore)
    

 (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)