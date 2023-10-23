(Alliance News) - SulNOx Group PLC on Monday said its fuel conditioner SulNOxEco has been verified to reduce fuel consumption after trials.

The London-based greentech company specialising in liquid hydrocarbon fuel decarbonisation said the drop-in product delivered 5% fuel savings in an ocean trial of a vessel with a two-stroke marine diesel oil engine.

The firm said the five-month trial, which was carried out with a Hamburg-based shipping company and German univeristy, saw baseline fuel consumption measurements taken at 60% and 70% engine load, both with and without the addition of SulNOxEco-treated fuel.

It said there was a consistent reduction in consumption of between 5% and 6% in real operating conditions during North Atlantic and Mediterranean voyages.

It said it will continue the evaluation of the product in an engine using Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil, during which it said it expects an "even greater fuel-saving effect".

SulNOx Head of Marine Nichoas Fairfax said: "This latest confirmation of the fuel conditioner's efficacy demonstrates its potential to help shipowners and operators meet global and regional emissions regulations, such as the International Maritime Organization's Carbon Intensity Indicator and EU Emissions Trading System.

"SulNOx's all-natural, fully biodegradable fuel conditioner continues to prove its value as a market-ready tool in the maritime industry's energy transition arsenal."

SulNOx shares fell 1.8% to 26.90 pence per share on Monday afternoon in London.

