* TSX ends down 0.25% at 19,541.27

* Falls 3.7% in September

* Canada's economy stalls in July

* Energy loses 1%; oil settles 1% lower

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, adding to its monthly and quarterly decline, as recent strengthening of the U.S. dollar and sharply higher borrowing costs pressured the commodity-linked market.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 49.47 points, or 0.25%, at 19,541.27.

For the week, the index was down 1.2%, while it lost 3.7% in September and 3% for the third quarter.

"A stronger (U.S.) dollar, higher yields on government bonds, not a good recipe for our markets," said Allan Small, senior investment advisor of the Allan Small Financial Group with iA Private Wealth. "Definitely two factors in bringing down the markets in general, especially the TSX, which is more leaning towards oil and commodities."

Resources shares account for nearly one-third of the Toronto market's weighting.

On Thursday, the Canadian 10-year yield touched a 16-year high at 4.165%, up from 3.565% at the beginning of September.

Canadian GDP was flat in July and edged up just 0.1% in August, a sluggish performance that adds to evidence of higher borrowing costs working to slow economic growth.

The energy sector fell 1% on Friday as oil settled 1% lower at $90.79 a barrel, giving back some recent gains.

Financials, which also have a heavy weighting, lost 0.5% and utilities, which are particularly sensitive to higher interest rates, ended nearly 1% lower.

Technology was a bright spot, rising 1.3% and the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.6%.

Aritzia Inc shares rallied 5.9% after the apparel design house beat estimates for quarterly results.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid and Will Dunham)