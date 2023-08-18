September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.3% at 6:40 a.m. ET (1040 GMT).
Oil prices slipped and were set to snap a seven-week winning streak on concerns about China's slowing economic growth and the possibility of more U.S. interest rate hikes. [O/R]
Copper prices were on track for a weekly decline, as traders digested disappointing China economic data. [MET/L]
Embattled developer China Evergrande Group has filed for bankruptcy protection in a U.S. court, as anxiety grows over the country's worsening property crisis and a weakening economy.
Investors will keep a close watch on Canada's producer prices data, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, that could help shape Bank of Canada's monetary policy.
Wall Street futures also slipped on Friday over worries about likely higher-for-longer interest rates. [.N]
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed at six-week lows on Thursday, as a recent rise in bond yields made stocks less attractive to investors.
Air Canada said it was capping fares and adding flights on Thursday from Yellowknife, a northern Canadian city facing an evacuation order due to wildfires, as social media users complain of soaring prices by multiple carriers.
COMMODITIES AT 6:40 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1,895.7; +0.5% [GOL/]
US crude: $80.31; -0.1% [O/R]
Brent crude: $83.94; -0.2% [O/R]
($1= C$1.3539)
