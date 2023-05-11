(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged up on Thursday, tracking higher crude oil prices, while weaker metals limited the gains.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.2% at 6:40 a.m. ET.

Contracts linked to crude oil clawed back some of the losses in the previous session after data from the United States reflected a stronger demand for transport fuels. [O/R]

Prices of precious and base metals declined against a stronger dollar, and subdued data from top-consumer China further dimmed the demand outlook for raw materials. [MET/L] [GOL/]

Among company news, potash producer Nutrien Ltd cut its annual profit forecast as elevated fertilizer prices owed to Western sanctions on Russia and Belarus weighed on demand.

Manulife Financial Corp reported a quarterly profit that missed analysts' estimates as the insurer attracted less capital from investors spooked by recent market volatility.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp said the power generator would be conducting a strategic review of its renewable group with the objective of enhancing shareholder value.

On Wednesday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.4% lower, weighed down by losses in materials and energy stocks. [.TO]

Dow e-minis were down 4 points, or 0.01% at 6:45 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were up 8.75 points, or 0.21%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 31.25 points, or 0.23%. [.N]

COMMODITIES AT 6:40 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $2,033.1; -0.2% [GOL/]

US crude: $72.99; +0.6% [O/R]

Brent crude: $76.87; +0.6% [O/R]

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

Weekly jobless claims due at 8:30 am ET

April Producer Prices Index data due at 8:30 am ET

($1 = 1.3372 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)