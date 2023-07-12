September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.3% at 7:22 a.m. ET (1122 GMT), mirroring gains in their U.S. counterparts. [.N]
U.S. consumer prices data, due 8:30 a.m. ET, is expected to show inflation eased to 3.1% on a yearly basis in June from 4% a month earlier.
Traders are pricing in an 89% chance of a 25-basis-point hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve later this month.
Meanwhile, the BoC is expected to hike its key overnight rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a 22-year high of 5% in its July decision on interest rates at 10:00 a.m. ET.
Oil prices crept higher in a market caught between expectations of supply cuts and concerns of global economic weakness. [O/R]
Copper prices were supported by stronger credit data from top consumer China and a weaker dollar, which sank to a two-month low on expectations of lower inflation readings. [MET/L] [FRX/]
China's new bank loans jumped more than expected in June from the previous month, helped by the central bank's efforts to support the economy as a post-pandemic recovery fades.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed 0.3% higher on Tuesday.
Laurentian Bank of Canada, the country's ninth largest bank, said it was conducting a review of strategic options.
TD Securities downgraded apparel and accessories retailer Aritzia to "hold" from "buy".
COMMODITIES AT 7:22 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1,939.8; +0.1% [GOL/]
US crude: $74.93; +0.1% [O/R]
Brent crude: $79.37; -0.04% [O/R]
($1 = 1.32 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Siddarth S and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)