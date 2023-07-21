(Reuters) - Futures tied to Canada's main stock index held steady on Friday, as oil prices rose, while investors awaited domestic retail sales data due later in the day.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.1% at 7:04 a.m. ET (1104 GMT).

Chinese authorities announced measures on Friday intended to help boost sales of automobiles and electronics with the goal of shoring up a sluggish economy, but the steps failed to impress some investors who have been clamouring for stronger stimulus.

Crude prices rose on evidence of tightening supplies as well as economic stimulus in China.

Data on Canadian retail sales and new housing prices are due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.3% lower on Thursday, after it hit a two-month high earlier this week.

Britain's competition regulator said auto parts provider LKQ Corp's C$2.8 billion ($2.13 billion) deal to buy Canada's Uni-Select Inc may be referred to a deeper investigation unless the companies offer acceptable undertakings to address related concerns.

COMMODITIES AT 7:04 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,966.1; -0.2%

US crude: $76.54; +1.2%

Brent crude: $80.53; +1.1%

($1= C$1.3156)

