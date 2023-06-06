At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 1.91 points, or 0.01%, at 19,929.71.
(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)
|Delayed OTC Data Services - 10:38:33 2023-06-06 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|71.87 USD
|-0.25%
|-1.48%
|-10.81%
|04:23pm
|Cenovus Energy Resumes Production With About 62,000 BOE/d; RBC Capital Markets Maintains Rating
|MT
|04:20pm
|Wall St slips as mixed data fuels Fed policy uncertainty
|RE
(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened on a subdued note on Tuesday, weighed down by energy stocks on declining crude oil prices, while investors waited to see if the Bank of Canada will hold or hike interest rate in its June meeting.
At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 1.91 points, or 0.01%, at 19,929.71.
(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|19962.15 PTS
|+0.15%
|+1.09%
|-
|392.69 PTS
|-0.36%
|-1.89%
|-
|75.97 USD
|-0.71%
|-1.41%
|-
|71.59 USD
|-0.64%
|-1.76%
|-
|1.3417 CAD
|-0.22%
|-1.33%
|-
|0.7445 USD
|+0.20%
|+1.28%
|-
|
Cenovus Energy Resumes Production With About 62,000 BOE/d; RBC Capital Markets Maintains Rating
MT
|MT
|
Wall St slips as mixed data fuels Fed policy uncertainty
RE
|RE
|
ICE Canola Makes Gains
DJ
|DJ
|
Will the Fed follow Australia's decision to hike rates?
|
Nostrum Oil & Gas shares fall after restoration in trading
AN
|AN
|
Zephyr Energy raises GBP3.2 million to fund Paradox Basin project
AN
|AN
|
Petrobras in Talks to Partner With Unigel on Fertilizers, Green Hydrogen
DJ
|DJ
|
Egdon Resources withdraws planning appeal ahead of hearing
AN
|AN
|
TSX opens muted on energy drag, BoC decision eyed
RE
|RE
|
Sector Update: Energy Stocks Retreat Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
|MT
Commodities Overview: Saudi Arabia pulls out all the stops to support oil prices