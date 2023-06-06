Today at 09:35 am

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened on a subdued note on Tuesday, weighed down by energy stocks on declining crude oil prices, while investors waited to see if the Bank of Canada will hold or hike interest rate in its June meeting.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 1.91 points, or 0.01%, at 19,929.71.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)