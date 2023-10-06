* TSX ends up 0.6% at 19,246.07

* For the week, the index loses 1.5%

* Energy rallies 1.3%; oil settles 0.6% higher

* Technology also adds 1.3%

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday for a third straight day as higher oil prices boosted energy shares and investors weighed the possibility that bond yields could be nearing their peak in the current economic cycle.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 108.26 points, or 0.6%, at 19,246.07, after gains on Wednesday and Thursday.

Still, the TSX lost 1.5% for the week as investors worried that a spike in long-term borrowing costs could derail the global economy.

"The higher interest rates are starting to have an (economic) impact," said Lorne Steinberg, president, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

"Nonetheless, I think the market is comfortable with the fact that yields have just about peaked here if not peaking."

The Canadian 10-year yield was up 2 basis points at 4.155% after stronger-than-expected domestic jobs data raised prospects of additional Bank of Canada interest rate hikes, but stopping short of the 16-year high it touched on Tuesday at 4.292%.

U.S. stocks also rallied after data showed U.S. hiring rose broadly in September but that wage growth was slowing.

The Toronto market's energy sector rose 1.3% as the price of oil, settled 0.6% higher at $82.79 a barrel, recouping some recent losses.

Technology also added 1.3% and heavily-weighted financials, which tend to pay high dividends, ended 0.4% higher.

"Dividend yielding stocks, like the telcos, the banks have been the underperformers this year, and utilities. For us, it's where we see the value and a real opportunity," Steinberg said.

"If the economy slows down a little bit and rates come down a tad, in 2024, those are the stocks that should be the outperformers." (Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid and David Gregorio)