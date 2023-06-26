* TSX ends up 0.9% at 19,587.32

* Energy rises 2.1%, oil settles 0.3% higher

* Financials advance 1.1%

June 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rallied on Monday as higher oil prices boosted energy shares and investors awaited domestic inflation data that could offer clues on the Bank of Canada's policy outlook.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 169.09 points, or 0.9%, at 19,587.32, after posting on Friday its lowest closing level in three months.

The TSX is on track to post a quarterly decline after two straight quarters of gains, as concerns over a global economic slowdown and elevated interest rates weigh on investor sentiment.

Canada's consumer price index data, due on Tuesday, is expected to show inflation slowing to 3.4% in May after a surprise uptick to 4.4% in April.

The energy group rose 2.1% on Monday as oil settled 0.3% higher at $69.37 a barrel. Investors balanced concerns about global demand growth for oil against upcoming supply disruptions that could be exacerbated by political instability in Russia.

Heavily-weighted financials also gained ground, rising 1.1%, and the interest-rate sensitive real estate sector was up 1%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Deepa Babington)