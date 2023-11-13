(Updated at 10:28 a.m. ET (1528 GMT))

* TSX up 0.2%

* Energy shares set for a three-day win streak

* Panama court likely to revoke First Quantum contract

* Dye and Durham up on strategic review

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rebounded on Monday as energy stocks rose on higher oil prices, while software firm Dye and Durham jumped on a strategic review of its non-core assets.

At 10:28 a.m. ET (1528 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 31.65 points, or 0.16%, at 19,686.12.

The energy sector led sectoral gains, adding 0.6% as oil prices ticked upwards.

In corporate news, Dye and Durham shares rose 13.8% to the top of the TSX after the cloud-based software firm announced a strategic review of non-core assets, contemplating a potential sale of all or part of non-core assets.

Definity Financial was up 2.1% as multiple brokerages raised their price target on the insurer's stock, pushing the broader financials index higher by 0.4%.

Healthcare stocks fell 1%, making them the top decliner, hurt by a 2.6% sell-off in cannabis firm Tilray Brands .

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, fell 0.2% on subdued gold prices.

Meanwhile, Panama's top court is likely to rule against First Quantum when it decides on the fate of a key copper mine contract in the coming weeks, a majority of lawyers in a Reuters survey said.

The Canadian miner was down 3.1%.

Investors await U.S. inflation data, due on Tuesday, for clues to the trajectory of interest rates in the world's biggest economy after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell refused to rule out more interest rate hikes last week.

Despite Powell's comments, an analyst at Unicredit commented in a note, "U.S. CPI inflation figures tomorrow are unlikely to challenge the market conviction that there is no more need for further tightening by the Fed."

(Reporting by Khushi Singh; Editing by Tasim Zahid)