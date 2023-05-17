(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Wednesday, a day after posting its worst performance in over two months, as the bourse tracked an uptick in crude oil prices.

In the previous session, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 1.4% lower after data showed consumer prices bounced back in April. [.TO]

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.2% at 7:06

Oil prices were steady after a surprise rise in U.S. crude inventories stoked demand concerns as economic worries competed with a tighter supply outlook for later in the year. [O/R]

Bullion prices eased as the dollar climbed, making the safe-haven asset less attractive to consumers. [GOL/]

Among company news, an investor consortium including Reuters News parent Thomson Reuters Corp and U.S. buyout firm Blackstone Inc sold shares worth about $3.41 billion in market operator London Stock Exchange Group.

Brokerages Credit Suisse and Stifel FirstEnergy turned bullish on oil refining firm Gibson Energy Inc.

Market participants continue to keenly watch talks in Washington on raising the U.S. debt ceiling, which would decide if the world's largest economy would be able to avoid a looming default.

Dow e-minis were up 128 points, or 0.39%, at 7:06 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were up 14.25 points, or 0.35%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 26.75 points, or 0.2%. [.N]

COMMODITIES AT 7:02 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,992; -0.03% [GOL/]

US crude: $71.24; +0.54% [O/R]

Brent crude: $75.3; +0.5% [O/R]

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

April housing starts data due at 8:30 a.m. ET

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report [.TO]

Canadian dollar and bonds report [CAD/] [CA/]

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

($1 = 1.3372 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Vansh Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)