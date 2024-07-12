By Giulia Petroni

Here is a look at what happened in oil markets in the week of July 8-12 and what the focus will be in the days to come.

OVERVIEW: Oil prices have found some momentum as the week comes to a close after U.S. CPI data showed inflation eased in June, fuelling hopes of September interest-rate cut by the Federal Reserve. Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, trades around $85 a barrel, while the U.S. oil gauge West Texas Intermediate is around $83 a barrel. Still, both contracts are headed for weekly losses after four straight weeks of gains, with investors worried about the demand outlook in top consumer China and cautiously optimistic about a ceasefire deal in Gaza.

MACRO: Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in its testimony to Congress earlier this week that the latest employment data signaled labor market conditions have cooled considerably, but that officials will make decisions on interest rates meeting by meeting.

Meanwhile, Consumer Price Index data--a measure of goods and services costs across the U.S. economy--showed overall prices rose 3% on year in June, a cooldown from May's 3.3% rise and below economists' 3.1% forecasts. The key inflation print boosted hopes that the central bank could start cutting rates soon, sending a bullish signal to commodities, which typically benefit from lowering borrowing costs.

While price increases are moderating, market watchers say there is still some work to be done. A fresh round of data on Friday showed the overall Producer Price Index rose 2.6% in June from a year earlier, the largest advance since March 2023 amid a rise in the cost of services.

GEOPOLITICAL RISKS: Markets continue to price in a geopolitical risk premium to crude despite growing optimism around ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas. A deal could secure the release of hostages and lead to a pause in the fighting, but finalizing it has proven very difficult in the latest months, with discussions falling apart many times. Still, apparent progress in negotiations eased supply concerns this week, sending oil prices lower.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND: This week was a busy one in oil markets, with the International Energy Agency and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries continuing to give conflicting signals on demand.

The IEA trimmed its forecast for oil-demand growth for next year and raised supply estimates, reinforcing its expectations of a major glut this decade, while OPEC kept its bullish outlook for demand growth unchanged.

"OPEC expects the oil market to be significantly undersupplied in this and the upcoming quarters, even if the voluntary production cuts by OPEC+ are gradually scaled back from October as announced," analysts at Commerzbank Research said in a note to clients. "The IEA's forecasts, on the other hand, imply a balanced market in the fourth quarter and considerable supply surpluses next year."

Meanwhile, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said it expects the oil market to be in a supply deficit next year and raised its estimates for benchmark crude-oil prices for 2024, citing expectations of increased global stock drawdowns in the second half of the year.

The EIA also released its weekly inventory report, showing U.S. commercial crude oil stocks fell by 3.4 million barrels to 445.1 million barrels, while gasoline inventories fell by 2 million barrels to 229.7 million barrels in the week ended July 5--a bullish sign of demand trends in the world's top consumer.

On the contrary, the latest Chinese trade data was bearish for oil as it showed crude imports slumped 11% in June amid tepid fuel demand and lower run rates at independent refiners. In its monthly report on Thursday, the IEA also said that oil consumption in China--long the engine of global oil demand growth--contracted in both April and May.

Investors' attention this week was also set on Hurricane Beryl, with major ports in Texas suspending operations and vessel traffics. But fears over the potential impact on U.S. production eased after Beryl made landfall in Texas and was downgraded to a tropical depression.

WHAT'S AHEAD: At a macro level, investors will be closely watching Powell's speech, U.S. retail sales and initial jobless claims next week ahead of the Fed's meeting on July 30-31. The central bank's officials are expected to keep the benchmark interest rate steady at that meeting, but could start laying the groundwork for a cut in the fall.

The focus will also be on the EIA's weekly inventory report for insights on the development of gasoline demand during the summer driving season. "With a daily demand of 9.4 million barrels, this has been very positive in the last two weeks. If this trend continues, it should help to compensate for the disappointment in China's crude oil processing," Commerzbank Research analysts said.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

