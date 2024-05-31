By Giulia Petroni

Here is a look at what happened in oil markets in the week of May 27-31 and what the focus will be in the days to come.

OVERVIEW: Oil prices have experienced some volatility this week amid expectations that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies would extend output cuts at their Sunday meeting and the start of summer driving season in the U.S. Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, is currently at around $82 a barrel, while the U.S. oil gauge West Texas Intermediate is at around $78 a barrel amid broader weakness in the market.

MACRO: Uncertainties about when and by how much the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates persist, putting oil prices under pressure. Higher-for-longer rates tend to weigh on demand and strengthen the U.S. dollar, making oil more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

This week, a downward revision to U.S. first-quarter economic data revived some hopes for rate cuts this year. The gross-domestic product expanded at a 1.3% annualized pace in the period, against earlier estimates of a 1.6% expansion rate, largely due to softer consumer spending.

The closely watched personal-consumption expenditures price index--the Fed's preferred inflation measure--rose by 0.3% month over month and 2.7% year over year in April, broadly in line with forecast. The reading is expected to keep the U.S. central bank on hold with interest rates.

GEOPOLITICAL RISKS: Oil prices were supported by flared-up tensions in the Middle East this week after Israeli airstrikes in Rafah resulted in the deaths of dozens of civilians, sparking international backlash, and a cross-border clash left an Egyptian officer dead. The war in Gaza hasn't materially affected market fundamentals yet, but it has increased the risk of supply disruptions in the region and is expected to continue underpinning volatility in oil prices.

DEMAND: Memorial Day weekend in the U.S. marked a strong start of the traveling season, with initial data showing high number of trips and strong air travel.

The weekly inventory report from the Energy Information Administration was instead mixed. U.S. commercial crude oil stocks fell by 4.2 million barrels to 454.7 million barrels in the week ended May 2, while but gasoline and distillate inventories rose above expectations, raising some concerns over fuel demand.

Meanwhile, China's manufacturing activity unexpectedly fell in May, suggesting further pressure on the country's economy and raising concerns over the demand outlook.

According to analysts at J.P.Morgan, oil demand has been lackluster as warmer winter temperatures reduced heating consumption and indications that interest rates will remain higher for longer is weighing on the outlook for the second half of the year.

WHAT'S AHEAD: All eyes are on OPEC+'s ministerial meeting on Sunday. The group of oil producing countries is expected to extend its voluntary output cuts at least into the third quarter of the year in a bid to shore up prices. Anything less will put further pressure on prices in the short term, according to analysts. OPEC+ is also reviewing the production capacity of member countries and could discuss the framework of cooperation in 2025.

Saudi Arabia should publish its official selling price for July crude loadings next week. According to a Reuters report citing unnamed refining sources, the top oil exporter may cut prices for most crude grades it sells to Asia due to the weakening of Middle East benchmarks and margins for Asian refiners.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-31-24 1254ET