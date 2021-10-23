Top oil exporter Saudi targets net zero by 2060

Saudi Arabia's crown prince said on Saturday (October 23) that it aims to reach 'net zero' emissions of greenhouse gases by 2060 - 10 years later than the United States.

Saudi Arabia is the world's top oil exporter.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his energy minister said the country would tackle climate change, but also stressed the continued importance of hydrocarbons and said it would continue to ensure oil market stability.

He also said it would double the emissions cuts it plans to achieve by 2030.

They were speaking at the Saudi Green Initiative, SGI, ahead of COP26, the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow at the end of the month, which hopes to agree deeper global emissions cuts to tackle global warming.

The United States is committed to achieving 'net zero', meaning that it emits no more greenhouse gases than it can capture or absorb, by 2050.

But China and India, the world's second and third-biggest emitters, have not committed to this timeline.