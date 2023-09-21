By Dan Molinski

TotalEnergies Petrochemicals & Refining USA on Thursday reported operational disruptions and above-normal gas emissions at two process units of its oil refinery in Port Arthur, Texas.

"Unit(s) 820 and 860 had process upsets that resulted in flaring," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The company said the incident happened on Wednesday and lasted less than two hours.

"Process Units 820 and 860 were brought back into control and the flaring stopped," the refinery said.

The 225,000-barrel-a-day TotalEnergies Port Arthur refinery is located 95 miles east of Houston.

