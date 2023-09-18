(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

Afentra PLC - upstream oil and gas company focused on acquiring mature production and development assets in Africa - Announces that an admission document will be sent to shareholders today relating to the previously announced proposed acquisition of interests in Block 3/05 and Block 3/05A from Azule Energy Angola Production BV. Once the admission document has been published, anticipates suspension of trading in the company's shares will be lifted. Calls general meeting to approve the acquisition on October 5.

First Class Metals PLC - Blackburn, England-based mineral exploration company focused on projects in Ontario, Canada - Launches exploration campaign at the Zigzag Lithium project in Ontario, Canada. Notes project is considered highly prospective for the discovery of economic pegmatite hosted lithium mineralisation. Explains a geological team is on the project, undertaking a prospecting and mapping of the known exposures.

Atrato Onsite Energy PLC - London-based renewable energy investment trust - TilfFord Holdings Ltd, associated with Steve Windsor, director of the company's investment adviser, buys 149,000 shares at 0.67p each worth GBP99,830.

TruSpine Technologies PLC - London Gatwick Airport-based medical device company - Announces the proposed appointments of Victoria Sena and Samuel Ogunsalu as non-executive directors. Further, says firm will not appeal the disciplinary notice published by the Aquis Stock Exchange which resulted from the Aquis disciplinary investigation. Accepts the findings. Believes the two appointments will improve the corporate governance at the company.

Andrada Mining Ltd - African technology metals mining company with a portfolio of mining and exploration assets in Namibia - Provides assay results for the remaining reverse circulation exploration drilling results of an initial scouting programme undertaken within the ML133 mining license area. This contains the results of the remaining 11 of the 24 holes drilled. Notes the programme indicates that the targeted pegmatites continue at depth, and these analytical results confirm the presence of significant lithium and associated tin mineralisation within multiple pegmatites. Anthony Viljoen, chief executive officer, comments: "The second and final batch of drill results confirm the potential of Lithium Ridge. They confirm that the 6km of mineralisation at surface continues at depth."

Wishbone Gold PLC - Australia-focused mining company - Announces findings of first phase of drilling programme at Cottlesloe. Says these reinforce those announced by the company in May, namely that Cottesloe has significant mineralisation potential and is considered highly prospective for precious and base metals. Chair Richard Poulden says: "It is great news to have the first stage of the drilling program completed at Cottesloe which has highlighted again the significant mineralisation potential of this asset. The imminent diamond drilling work, part funded by the Western Australian Government, should also reveal the scale of Cottesloe and the merit of the exploration model." Adds diamond drilling to start in the coming weeks and costs are to be 50% funded by the Western Australian government's EIS scheme up to a total of AUD220,000 of direct drilling costs.

Arrow Exploration Corp - oil and gas company with projects in Colombia and Canada - Provides update on the Carrizales Norte-3 well on the Tapir Block in the Llanos Basin of Colombia where Arrow holds a 50% beneficial interest. Completes the previously announced testing of the Carbonera C7 formation in the CN-3 well and the well has been put into production. The well penetrated a 23 foot pay zone in a high quality upper C7 sand, with an estimated porosity of 25%, company says. Adds well was initially producing at an average rate of 1,149 barrels of oil per day gross.

Further, provides production update. Says field operations and production continue to improve. Current production, including CN-3, is between 2,800 and 3,000 boe/d net.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC - London-based international investment fund - Tom Murley, non-executive director, buys 75,000 shares at an average price of 80.096442 pence each worth GBP60,072.

