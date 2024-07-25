By Anthony Harrup

A second Donald Trump presidency following the November election would have mostly bearish implications for the oil market although the effect would likely be limited, according to analysts at Citi Research.

While Trump appears to have a more oil and gas friendly agenda than a Democratic candidate, it would take a year to 18 months for policy changes such as easing regulatory constraints to have a noticeable effect on domestic supply growth, Citi analysts said in a report Thursday.

Even if Trump were to reverse President Biden's approach to fossil fuels it wouldn't necessarily lead to much greater liquids production, which is already at an all-time high. "Broader market conditions look more binding on constraining U.S. oil and gas production growth than regulatory factors," the analysts said.

Citi sees a possible Trump administration as being less likely to challenge any large mergers and acquisitions at a time when the industry is going through a period of consolidation. Where there could be a faster effect on physical oil markets is if the next administration reimposes sanctions on other producing countries, including Iran and, with a likely lesser effect, Venezuela.

Close ties with Saudi Arabia could allow Trump to encourage the Saudis and the OPEC+ group to release more oil on the market, they said.

Energy policies under expected Democratic nominee Kamala Harris would likely be similar to those of the Biden administration, "or slightly left of Biden," including support for ending production on federal lands and eventually restricting exports, Citi said.

While Harris has in the past expressed support for a ban on fracking, Citi says she would be unlikely to pursue the idea, which "would be extremely costly to the U.S. economy in terms of stymieing the lion's share of on-land oil and gas activity today."

