The U.S. added 2.4 million bbl of sour crude to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve during the first four weeks of July and awarded contracts for the purchase of 4.5 million additional barrels later this year, according to data from the Department of Energy.

There are now 375.1 million bbl in the reserve, according to DOE data released Monday.

This includes 231.7 million bbl of sour crude and 143.4 million bbl of sweet crude, the data shows.

July marked the seventh-straight month the Biden administration has increased stockpiles in the reserve. Inventories in the reserve are now at their highest levels since December 2022 but remain about 42.1% below levels seen in January 2021 when President Joe Biden took office.

The administration has been conducting a series of monthly crude purchases to restock the reserve after tapping it to help reduce energy prices, first during the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021 and then following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

On Friday, DOE announced it had awarded contracts for the purchase of 4.65 million bbl of sour crude to be delivered to the Bayou Choctaw storage site in Louisiana in October, November and December. The contracts totaled $357.7 million or an average of $76.92/bbl.

The purchase includes 3.9 million bbl from ExxonMobil and 750,000 bbl from Macquarie Commodities Trading, according to the DOE announcement.

The purchase comes as the price of oil has been weakening over the course of July, with the price for U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude falling from a high for the month of $83.88/bbl on July 3 to $77.16/bbl on Friday.

DOE has set a price cap of $79.99/bbl for purchases, and earlier solicitations for purchases for the Bayou Choctaw site have gone unawarded when prices exceeded the cap.

DOE has previously awarded contracts for delivery of 3.25 million bbl in August, nearly 2.8 million in September, 3.3 million in October and 3 million in November.

07-29-24