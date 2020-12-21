Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/21 04:35:01 am
47.161 USD   -2.85%
04:48aTAKE FIVE : Santa vs the Grinch
RE
04:48aVirus concerns, lower oil prices drag currencies lower
RE
04:45aOil falls $2 as new virus strain sparks demand worries
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. CRUDE OIL FUTURES FALL BY $2 TO $47.10 PER BARREL

12/21/2020 | 04:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

U.S. CRUDE OIL FUTURES FALL BY $2 TO $47.10 PER BARREL


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.85% 50.06 Delayed Quote.-22.00%
WTI -2.74% 47.161 Delayed Quote.-21.21%
All news about WTI
04:48aTAKE FIVE : Santa vs the Grinch
RE
04:48aVirus concerns, lower oil prices drag currencies lower
RE
04:45aOil falls $2 as new virus strain sparks demand worries
RE
04:43aUPDATE : Shell Lowers Q4 Corporate Adjusted Earnings Outlook On Unfavorable Move..
MT
04:31aNew COVID-19 strain inflicts pain on stocks, sterling, threatens more volatil..
RE
04:29aU.s. crude oil futures fall by $2 to $47.10 per barrel
RE
04:24aChina's wind, solar power will not need state subsidies - top energy official
RE
04:22aEgypt's military to offer two firms for sale in first quarter
RE
04:20aNew COVID-19 strain inflicts pain on stocks, sterling, threatens more volatil..
RE
04:19aSaudi Aramco, Aker Unit to Form Joint Venture to Digitalize Industries
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ