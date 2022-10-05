Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  11:22 2022-10-05 am EDT
87.85 USD   +1.56%
11:10aCIBC Comments on The Canadian Dollar After August's International Merchandise Trade Data; Gives Trade Outlook
MT
11:04aU.S. Crude-Oil And Fuel Inventories Decline Again
DJ
10:58aUS Total Crude Oil Stocks Decline Further in Week Ended Sept. 30
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Crude-Oil And Fuel Inventories Decline Again

10/05/2022 | 11:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dan Molinski

U.S. inventories of crude-oil and fuels declined across-the-board for a second straight week last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Benchmark U.S. oil prices that were slightly lower before the mostly-bullish report was released turned higher afterward. The Nymex front-month crude contract for November delivery was recently up 0.5% at $86.94 a barrel.

Commercial crude-oil stockpiles fell by 1.4 million barrels, to 429.2 million barrels, and are now about 3% below the five-year average, the EIA said. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had predicted crude stockpiles would rise by 1.3 million barrels from the prior week.

Oil stored at Cushing, Okla., the delivery point for U.S. stocks, increased by 273,000 barrels from the previous week to 26 million barrels, the EIA said in its weekly report.

U.S. crude-oil production was unchanged from the previous week at 12 million barrels a day, according to the EIA.

Gasoline stockpiles fell by 4.7 million barrels, to 207.5 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for inventories to decrease by just 1 million barrels from the previous week.

Distillate stocks, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, dropped by 3.4 million barrels to 110.9 million barrels, and are now about 21% below the five-year average, the EIA said. Analysts had forecast distillates inventories would fall by 1.4 million barrels from the previous week.

The refining capacity utilization rate rose by 0.7 percentage points from the previous week to 91.3%. Analysts were forecasting a 0.4 percentage-point decline from the week prior. 

 
U.S. oil inventories for the week ended Sept. 230: 
 
             Crude  Gasoline  Distillates  Refinery Use 
EIA data:     -1.4      -4.7         -3.4          +0.7 
Forecast:     +1.3      -1.0         -1.4          -0.4 
 
Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-05-22 1103ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.79% 93.35 Delayed Quote.13.79%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.97% 482.9002 Real-time Quote.14.94%
S&P GSCI HEATING OIL INDEX 4.80% 448.992 Real-time Quote.51.71%
WTI 1.58% 87.842 Delayed Quote.14.86%
All news about WTI
11:10aCIBC Comments on The Canadian Dollar After August's International Merchandise Trade Dat..
MT
11:04aU.S. Crude-Oil And Fuel Inventories Decline Again
DJ
10:58aUS Total Crude Oil Stocks Decline Further in Week Ended Sept. 30
MT
10:48aMurphy Oil Maintains Quarterly Cash Dividend at $0.25 Per Share, Payable Dec. 1 to Hold..
MT
10:31aUS Total Weekly EIA Crude Oil Stocks Fall by 7.6 Million Barrels After Prior 4.8 Millio..
MT
10:08aDesjardins Economic Studies Lists Expected Industries in Quebec That May Be Hit by Econ..
MT
10:04aOil prices pare gains, wti falls $1 to session low of $85.42/bbl…
RE
10:00aC$ slides as RBNZ dashes central bank pivot hopes
RE
10:00aEU Agrees to Russian Oil Price Cap; European Commission Plans New EU Price Index
MT
09:56aTrending: Russia Resumes Gas Exports to Italy Through Austria
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral