WTI
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Drop Much More Than Forecast

09/01/2021 | 11:10am EDT
By Dan Molinski

U.S. inventories of crude oil declined much more than expected last week but domestic production climbed to a 15-month-high, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Benchmark U.S. oil prices that were lower before the report came out remained so afterward. The Nymex front-month crude contract for October delivery was recently down 1.4% at $67.56 a barrel.

Crude-oil stockpiles fell by 7.2 million barrels to 425.4 million barrels, and remain about 6% below the five-year average, the EIA said. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had predicted crude stockpiles would fall by 2.8 million barrels from the prior week.

Oil stored at Cushing, the delivery point for U.S. stocks, rose by 836,000 barrels from the previous week, to 34.5 million barrels, the EIA said in its weekly report.

U.S. crude-oil production rose by 100,000 barrels a day last week to 11.5 million barrels a day, the highest since May 2020, according to the EIA.

Gasoline stockpiles rose by 1.3 million barrels to 227.2 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for inventories to decrease by 1.5 million barrels from the previous week.

Distillate stocks, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, fell by 1.7 million barrels to 136.7 million barrels and are now about 9% below the five-year average, the EIA said. Earlier in the week, analysts had forecast distillate supplies would be unchanged from the previous week.

The refining capacity utilization rate fell by 1.1 percentage point from the previous week to 91.3%, compared with analysts' forecasts for just a 0.3 percentage-point decrease from the previous week.

U.S. oil inventories for the week ended Aug. 27: 

 
            Crude  Gasoline  Distillates  Refinery Use 
EIA data:   -7.2   +1.3      -1.7         -1.1 
Forecast:   -2.8   -1.5      unch         -0.3

Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-01-21 1109ET

