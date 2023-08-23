By Dan Molinski

U.S. inventories of crude oil fell much more than expected last week, but stockpiles of gasoline surprisingly surged, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Benchmark U.S. oil prices that were lower before the mixed report was released reduced those declines slightly afterward. The Nymex front-month crude contract for October delivery was recently down 1.1% at $78.79 a barrel.

Commercial crude-oil stockpiles dropped by 6.1 million barrels last week to 433.5 million barrels and are now 2% below the five-year average, the EIA said. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had predicted crude stockpiles would fall 2.4 million barrels from the prior week.

Oil stored at Cushing, Okla., the delivery point for U.S. stocks, fell by 3.1 million barrels from the previous week to 30.7 million barrels, the EIA said.

U.S. crude-oil production rose by 100,000 barrels a day from the previous week to 12.8 million barrels a day, according to the EIA. That is the highest output in weekly data since March 27, 2020, when it was 13 million barrels a day.

Gasoline stockpiles surprisingly increased by 1.5 million barrels to 217.6 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations of a 500,000-barrel decline.

Distillate stocks, which are mostly diesel fuel, rose by 945,000 barrels to 116.7 million barrels, and remain about 16% below the five-year average, the EIA said. Analysts had forecast distillates inventories would rise by just 200,000 barrels last week.

The refining capacity utilization rate fell by 0.2 percentage points from the previous week to 94.5%, compared with expectations for a 0.4-percentage-point increase.

U.S. oil inventories for the week ended Aug. 18

Crude Gasoline Distillates Refinery Use EIA data: -6.1 +1.5 +0.9 -0.2 Forecast: -2.4 -0.5 +0.2 +0.4

Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.



