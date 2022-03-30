U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Fall More Than Expected

By Dan Molinski

U.S. crude-oil inventories fell by much more than analysts were expecting as refineries sped up activity significantly, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Benchmark U.S. oil prices that were sharply higher before the mixed-to-bullish report was released held onto most of those gains afterward. The Nymex front-month crude contract for May delivery was recently up 3.3% at $107.69 a barrel.

Crude-oil stockpiles slid by 3.4 million barrels to 410 million barrels, and are now about 14% below the five-year average, the EIA said. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had predicted crude stockpiles would fall by 1 million barrels from the prior week.

Oil stored at Cushing, Okla., the delivery point for U.S. stocks, fell by 1 million barrels from the previous week, to 24.2 million barrels, the EIA said in its weekly report.

U.S. crude-oil production rose by 100,000 barrels a day from the previous week to 11.7 million barrels a day, according to the EIA.

Gasoline stockpiles unexpectedly rose by 785,000 barrels to 238.8 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for inventories to decrease by 1.3 million barrels from the previous week.

Distillate stocks, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, rose by 1.4 million barrels to 113.5 million barrels, and are now about 16% below the five-year average, the EIA said. Analysts were forecasting distillates inventories would fall by 1.2 million barrels from the previous week.

The refining capacity utilization rate jumped by 1 percentage point from the previous week to 92.1%, compared with analysts' forecasts for a smaller, 0.2 percentage-point increase.

U.S. oil inventories for the week ended March 25:

Crude Gasoline Distillates Refinery Use EIA data: -3.4 +0.8 +1.4 +1.0 Forecast: -1.0 -1.3 -1.2 +0.2

Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.

