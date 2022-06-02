Log in
WTI
Delayed  -  06/02 11:49:09 am EDT
116.68 USD   +2.92%
11:56aEU Council Approves Russian Oil Ban, Sberbank Exclusion from Swift Network
MT
11:33aU.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Fall More Than Forecast
DJ
11:11aUS Total Crude Oil Stocks Plunge Further in Week Ended May 27
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Fall More Than Forecast

06/02/2022 | 11:33am EDT
By Dan Molinski


U.S. crude-oil inventories fell by much more than expected last week, and fuel stockpiles also declined, according to data released Thursday by the Energy Information Administration.

Benchmark U.S. oil prices that were slightly lower before the mostly-bullish report was released turned higher afterward. The Nymex front-month crude contract for July delivery was recently up 0.9% at $116.24 a barrel.

Crude-oil stockpiles fell by 5.1 million barrels, to 414.7 million barrels, and are now about 15% below the five-year average, the EIA said. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had predicted crude stockpiles would fall by just 500,000 barrels from the prior week.

Oil stored at Cushing, Okla., the delivery point for U.S. stocks, increased by 256,000 barrels from the previous week, to 25 million barrels, the EIA said in its weekly report.

U.S. crude-oil production was unchanged from the previous week at 11.9 million barrels a day, according to the EIA.

Gasoline stockpiles declined by 711,000 barrels to 219 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for inventories to decrease by 100,000 barrels from the previous week.

Distillate stocks, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, fell by 529,000 barrels to 106.4 million barrels, and are now about 24% below the five-year average, the EIA said. Analysts were forecasting distillates inventories would rise 800,000 barrels from the previous week.

The refining capacity utilization rate declined by 0.6 percentage points from the previous week, to 92.6%, which compares to analysts' forecasts for a 0.4 percentage-point increase. 

 
 
U.S. oil inventories for the week ended May 27: 
 
             Crude  Gasoline  Distillates  Refinery Use 
EIA data:     -5.1      -0.7        -0.5           -0.6 
Forecast:     -0.5      -0.1        +0.8           +0.4

Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-02-22 1132ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.57% 117.45 Delayed Quote.48.71%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.29% 639.866 Real-time Quote.52.47%
S&P GSCI HEATING OIL INDEX 0.99% 508.1978 Real-time Quote.78.18%
WTI 2.96% 116.683 Delayed Quote.52.67%
