By Anthony Harrup

U.S. crude oil inventories fell more than expected last week as U.S. refiners continued to raise their capacity use following the fall maintenance season, according to data released Wednesday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Commercial crude-oil stockpiles excluding the Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell by 4.6 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 1, to 445 million barrels, and were about 1% below their five-year average for the time of year, the EIA said. It was the first draw on stocks in seven weeks.

Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had predicted crude stockpiles would fall by 1 million barrels last week.

Oil stored at Cushing, Okla., the Nymex delivery hub, rose to 29.6 million barrels from 27.7 million the previous week. U.S. crude oil production fell by 100,000 barrels a day to 13.1 million barrels a day. Imports averaged 7.5 million barrels a day, up 1.7 million from the previous week, and exports were down by 416,000 barrels a day, at 4.3 million barrels a day, the EIA said.

Storage in the SPR rose by 330,000 barrels, to 351.9 million barrels.

Crude oil futures extended their losses following the data release as the market remains concerned about weakening demand leading to oversupply amid doubts about commitment to additional output cuts announced last week by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+.

The Nymex front-month crude contract for January was down 3.7%, at $69.65 a barrel, and Brent for February delivery was off 3.2%, at $74.75 a barrel.

Gasoline stockpiles increased by 5.4 million barrels last week, to 223.6 million barrels, and were around 1% below the five-year average, the EIA reported. Analysts in the Wall Street Journal survey had expected a 700,000-barrel increase.

Gasoline supplied, an indicator of demand, increased by 260,000 barrels a day, to 8.5 million barrels a day, the EIA said.

Distillate stocks, mostly diesel fuel, rose by 1.3 million barrels, to 112 million, as of Dec. 1, slightly above expectations of a 1 million-barrel build, and were 13% below their five-year average.

The refining capacity utilization rate rose by 0.7 percentage point, to 90.5%, and was five percentage points below the year-earlier level. Expectations were for a 0.8 percentage-point rise.

Change in U.S. oil inventories for the week ended Dec. 1: Crude Gasoline Distillates Refinery Use EIA data: -4.6 5.4 1.3 0.7 Forecast: -1.0 0.7 1.0 0.8 Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.

12-06-23 1140ET