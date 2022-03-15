Log in
WTI
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Likely Decreased in DOE Data, Analysts Say -- Update

03/15/2022 | 05:04pm EDT
By Dan Molinski


U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to decline from the previous week in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.

Estimates from 11 analysts and traders showed U.S. oil inventories are projected to have declined by 1.8 million barrels for the week ended March 11. Ten of the analysts forecast a decrease, while one predicted an increase. Forecasts range from a decrease of 3.3 million barrels to an increase of 300,000 barrels.

The closely watched survey from the DOE's Energy Information Administration is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday..

Gasoline stockpiles are expected to fall by 1.5 million barrels from the previous week, according to analysts. Estimates range from a decrease of 3.5 million barrels to an increase of 1.6 million barrels.

Stocks of distillates, which include heating oil and diesel, are expected to decrease by 2.1 million barrels from the previous week. Forecasts range from a decrease of 5.3 million barrels to an increase of 1.3 million barrels.

Refinery use likely rose by 0.2 percentage point from the previous week, to 89.5% of capacity. Forecasts range from a decrease of 0.5 percentage point to an increase of 1 percentage point. Two analysts didn't make a forecast.

The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, said late Tuesday that its own data for the week showed a 3.8-million-barrel increase in crude supplies, a 3.8-million-barrel fall in gasoline stocks and an 888,000-barrel rise in distillate inventories, according to a source. 

 
                                                                 Refinery 
                                   Crude  Gasoline  Distillates   Use 
Again Capital                       -1.8       1.6          1.3       0.8 
Citi Futures                        -2.5      -2.5         -2.5      -0.5 
Commodity Research Group             0.3      -0.7         -1.1      -0.5 
Confluence Investment Management      -2      -3.5           -3         1 
DTN                                 -1.2      -0.5         -0.8      -0.3 
Excel Futures                       -3.1      -1.5         -1.8       0.6 
Spartan Capital Securities          -3.3      -2.1         -1.6       n/f 
 
Mizuho                                -1       0.5         -1.5       0.4 
Price Futures Group                   -2        -2           -2      unch 
Ritterbusch and Associates          -1.5      -3.5         -5.0       0.5 
Tradition Energy                      -2      -1.8         -5.3  n/f 
 
 
AVERAGE                             -1.8      -1.5         -2.1       0.2

n/f = no forecast

Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.


Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-22 1703ET

