WTI
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Likely Fell in DOE Data, Analysts Say

03/08/2022 | 12:38pm EST
By Dan Molinski


U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to fall slightly from the previous week in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.

Estimates from ten analysts and traders showed U.S. oil inventories are projected to have declined by 400,000 barrels for the week ended March 4. Seven of the analysts forecast an decrease, while three predicted an increase. Forecasts range from a decrease of 3 million barrels to an increase of 4.5 million barrels.

The closely watched survey from the DOE's Energy Information Administration is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. EST Wednesday..

Gasoline stockpiles are expected to fall by 1.9 million barrels from the previous week, according to analysts. Estimates range from a decrease of 4 million barrels to an increase of 500,000 barrels.

Stocks of distillates, which include heating oil and diesel, are expected to decrease by 1.9 million barrels from the previous week. Forecasts range from a decrease of 5 million barrels to an increase of 500,000 barrels.

Refinery use likely rose by 0.4 percentage point from the previous week, to 88.1% of capacity. Forecasts range from a decrease of 0.5 percentage point to an increase of 1.5 percentage points. Two analysts didn't make a forecast. 

 
                                                                 Refinery 
                                   Crude  Gasoline  Distillates   Use 
Again Capital                       -2.6      -1.7         -1.3       0.4 
Citi Futures                         2.5        -2           -1      -0.5 
 
Confluence Investment Management     1.5        -4         -3.5       1.5 
DTN                                   -2      -1.2           -1      -0.4 
Excel Futures                         -3      -1.7         -2.2       0.5 
Spartan Capital Securities          -0.4      -1.1         -1.5       n/f 
 
Mizuho                                -1       0.5          0.5       0.3 
Price Futures Group                   -2        -2           -2         1 
Ritterbusch and Associates           4.5      -4.0         -5.0       0.2 
 
Tradition Energy                    -1.3      -1.3         -1.8  n/f 
 
AVERAGE                             -0.4      -1.9         -1.9       0.4

n/f = no forecast

Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.


Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-22 1238ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.17% 127.13 Delayed Quote.67.11%
S&P 500 1.13% 4248.48 Delayed Quote.-11.86%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 2.00% 664.8469 Delayed Quote.57.80%
S&P GSCI HEATING OIL INDEX 6.66% 503.4346 Delayed Quote.66.81%
WTI 1.45% 122.96 Delayed Quote.68.45%
