By Dan Molinski

U.S. crude-oil inventories are expected to see a small increase from the previous week in data due Thursday from the Energy Department, according to a survey by The Wall Street Journal.

The average of estimates from nine analysts and traders showed U.S. commercial crude-oil stockpiles are projected to have risen by 900,000 barrels for the week ended Oct. 6. Three of the forecasters are predicting a decrease, while six are expecting an increase. Expectations range from a decrease of 1.7 million barrels to an increase of 3 million barrels.

The closely watched inventory data from the DOE's Energy Information Administration is scheduled for release at 11 a.m. ET Thursday, a day later than normal due to Monday's Columbus Day holiday.

Gasoline inventories are expected to rise by 400,000 barrels from the previous week, according to analysts. Estimates range from a decrease of 2 million barrels to an increase of 3.1 million barrels.

Stocks of distillates, which are mostly diesel fuel, are expected to decrease by 300,000 barrels from the previous week. Forecasts range from a decrease of 2 million barrels to an increase of 3 million barrels.

Refinery use likely fell by 0.3 percentage point from the previous week, to 87.0%. Forecasts range from a decrease of 0.8 percentage point to an increase of 1 percentage point. Two analysts didn't make a forecast.

The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, said Wednesday its data for the week showed a 12.9 million-barrel increase in crude supplies, a 3.6 million-barrel rise in gasoline stocks and a 3.5 million-barrel decrease in diesel inventories, according to a source.

Crude Gasoline Distillates Refinery Use Again Capital -1.4 2.3 1.6 -0.6 Confluence Investment Management 1 -2 -1 -0.5 DTN 1.6 -1.8 -1 -0.4 Excel Futures -1.7 3.1 0.8 -0.5 Spartan Capital Securities -1.1 1.8 -0.8 n/f Mizuho 3 -1 -2 -0.5 Price Futures Group 3 3 3 1 Ritterbusch and Associates 3 -1 -1.7 -0.8 Tradition Energy 0.5 -1 -2 n/f AVERAGE 0.9 0.4 -0.3 -0.3

n/f = no forecast

unch = unchanged

Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.

