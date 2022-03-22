U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Likely Unchanged in DOE Data, Analysts Say -- Update

By Dan Molinski

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to be unchanged from the previous week in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.

Estimates from ten analysts and traders showed U.S. oil inventories are projected to be flat for the week ended March 18. Five of the analysts forecast a decrease, while five predicted an increase. Forecasts range from a decrease of 3.4 million barrels to an increase of 2.5 million barrels.

The closely watched survey from the DOE's Energy Information Administration is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

Gasoline stockpiles are expected to fall by 1.5 million barrels from the previous week, according to analysts. Estimates range from a decrease of 2.5 million barrels to an increase of 1 million barrels.

Stocks of distillates, which include heating oil and diesel, are expected to decrease by 800,000 barrels from the previous week. Forecasts range from a decrease of 4.1 million barrels to an increase of 1.3 million barrels.

Refinery use likely rose by 0.2 percentage point from the previous week, to 90.6% of capacity. Forecasts range from a decrease of 0.5 percentage point to an increase of 1.3 percentage points. Two analysts didn't make a forecast.

The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, said late Tuesday that its own data for the week showed a 4.3-million-barrel decrease in crude supplies, a 626,000-barrel fall in gasoline stocks and an 826,000-barrel decline in distillate inventories, according to a source.

Refinery Crude Gasoline Distillates Use Again Capital 1.4 -1.9 -1.1 0.4 Citi Futures 2.5 -2.5 -1.5 -0.5 Commodity Research Group -3.4 -0.2 -1 0.4 Confluence Investment Management -2 -1.5 -1 -0.5 DTN 1.6 -2.2 1.2 -0.1 Spartan Capital Securities -0.8 -2 1.3 n/f Mizuho -2 1 1 0.3 Price Futures Group 2.5 -2.5 -3 unch Ritterbusch and Associates -2 -2.0 -4.1 1.3 Tradition Energy 2.5 -1.2 0.1 n/f AVERAGE unch -1.5 -0.8 0.2

n/f = no forecast

Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-22-22 1706ET