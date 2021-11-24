Log in
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Rise, Fuel Supplies Fall

11/24/2021 | 10:59am EST
By Dan Molinski

U.S. crude-oil inventories unexpectedly increased last week but supplies of gasoline and other fuels declined, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Benchmark U.S. oil prices that were virtually unchanged before the mixed report was released remained so afterward. The Nymex front-month crude contract for January delivery was recently down a marginal 0.1% at $78.41 a barrel.

Crude-oil stockpiles rose by 1 million barrels to 434 million barrels, and remain about 7% below the five-year average, the EIA said. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had predicted crude stockpiles would fall by 800,000 barrels from the prior week.

Oil stored at Cushing, the delivery point for U.S. stocks, rose by 787,000 barrels from the previous week, to 27.4 million barrels, the EIA said in its weekly report.

U.S. crude-oil production rose by 100,000 barrels a day to 11.5 million barrels a day, according to EIA.

Gasoline stockpiles declined by 603,000 barrels to 211.4 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for inventories to decrease by 500,000 barrels from the previous week.

Distillate stocks, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, fell by 2 million barrels to 121.7 million barrels, and are now about 8% below the five-year average, the EIA said. Analysts were forecasting a 700,000-barrel decline from the previous week.

The refining capacity utilization rate rose by 0.7 percentage points from the previous week to 88.6%, compared with analysts' forecasts for a 0.6 percentage point increase.

U.S. oil inventories for the week ended Nov. 19: 

 
             Crude  Gasoline  Distillates  Refinery Use 
EIA data:    +1.0   -0.6      -2.0         +0.7 
Forecast:    -0.8   -0.5      -0.7         +0.6

Note: Numbers in millions of barrels, with the exception of refinery use, which is in percentage points.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-24-21 1059ET

